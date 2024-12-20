Michigan House of Representatives sputters to an end without enough members present to vote

Democratic control of the state Capitol for the first time in four decades fizzled to a close Thursday as House leaders were unable to muster a quorum to conduct business and adjourned until next year, when Republicans will take over the House.

54 Republicans plus one rogue Democrat, Karen Whitsett of Detroit, brought the House to a standstill.

House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) made a last-ditch attempt to force Republicans and Whitsett to return by issuing a “call of the House” requiring lawmakers to be in attendance.

“Sergeants, please bring members back to the chamber and bar the doors,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), who was presiding over the chamber. The order was approved on a voice vote and with no Republicans on hand to object.

But the effort to bring in the recalcitrant Republicans was for naught and Democrats called it quits, ending the Democrats’ two-year reign over the lower chamber.

“Everything that was on the agenda today in the House is dead and the 55 members that did not attend should feel free to own that,” said Pohutsky.

Tate, in a statement, said Whitsett and GOP lawmakers let down voters by not showing up.

“The bottom line is this: they refused to do their jobs and stifled the voices of their constituents who elected them to represent them,” he wrote in a message that also named House Minority Leader Matt Hall.

The unfinished business includes expanding Michigan’s open records law to include the governor’s office and the Legislature, as well gun control measures including a ban on bump stocks.

Hall (R-Richland Twp.), the Republican leader who will take the speaker’s gavel next year, was unapologetic. He said Republicans walked out over issues that Democrats refused to take up and says those will be at the top of his to-do list in 2025.

“We’re going to try to help our restaurant workers save the restaurant industry,” he said. “We’re going to fight for good sick leave policies that work for people, and we’re going to try to fix the roads.”

The Republicans and Whitsett boycotted sessions, saying the Democratic leadership ignored their demands. Republicans have been particularly adamant about preserving the state’s tipped wage to keep it lower than the minimum wage and mitigating the new law that guarantees workers banked sick leave.

Whitsett said Democratic leaders had broken promises on taking up legislation.

But Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) said no one had been offered guarantees and, instead, it was Whitsett and Republicans who bargained in bad faith and then refused to show up for work.

“Goal posts kept moving and the conversations fell apart, but we are disappointed and, quite frankly, shocked,” he said.

The House has one more official day scheduled on Dec. 31, but “sine die” is simply a formality to close the session. The House will reconvene in January with Republicans at the helm, along with the opportunities and headaches that come with it.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

