Ann Arbor hires first economic development director

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
Ann Arbor economic development director Joe Giant.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor economic development director Joe Giant.

The City of Ann Arbor is hiring its first Economic Development Director.

Joe Giant previously served as a city planner in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says Giant will help secure partnerships and growth opportunities that increase the quality of life for the city’s residents.

“We’re glad that Joe Giant is coming to join us, and he has an extensive background in economic development. We think he can help us in our pursuit of housing and broadening the densification of Ann Arbor.”

In his past roles, Giant has led public-private initiatives that included multi-million-dollar mixed-use developments and an affordable housing complex.

He begins his new role on Monday, March 17.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
