Ann Arbor hires first economic development director

The City of Ann Arbor is hiring its first Economic Development Director.

Joe Giant previously served as a city planner in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says Giant will help secure partnerships and growth opportunities that increase the quality of life for the city’s residents.

“We’re glad that Joe Giant is coming to join us, and he has an extensive background in economic development. We think he can help us in our pursuit of housing and broadening the densification of Ann Arbor.”

In his past roles, Giant has led public-private initiatives that included multi-million-dollar mixed-use developments and an affordable housing complex.

He begins his new role on Monday, March 17.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

