Ann Arbor may eliminate Design Review Board

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:37 AM EST
The Ann Arbor Design Review Board discusses its potential removal.
City of Ann Arbor
/
Zoom
As the city looks to streamline the development process, the Ann Arbor Planning Commission is proposing eliminating the Design Review Board (DRB).

Last April, the City Council approved a resolution to no longer require hearings in front of the Design Review Board and instead turn its work over to the city planning staff.

DRB Chair Geoff Perkins says he doesn’t believe the board has much support in the planning department.

“Yeah, you were going to keep us in the loop, but I didn’t feel like there was anybody really pulling for us. And I think the only people that are pulling for us are ourselves and the original council that wanted the Design Review Board in the first place.”

Perkins and other members of the Design Review Board say their knowledge as contractors, architects and developers is an important function in keeping the proper aesthetics Ann Arbor wants for new developments.

