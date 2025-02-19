Ann Arbor City Council delays vote on public utility study

The Ann Arbor City Council vote to order a municipalization study for a city-owned utility will have to wait at least a couple of more weeks.

The delay is due to vendor NewGen Strategies and Solutions needing to solve an issue with subcontractor Siemens.

Ann Arbor for Public Power worries DTE is pressuring the vendor and others to kill the study. A2P2 Executive Director Brian Geiringer says they won’t be intimidated.

“DTE has launched a community relations program and bombarded Ann Arborites with mailers and ads attempting to scare us back into their gaping maw.”

Not everyone is on board with the study. Local resident Danny Maier says with uncertainty over federal funding, now is not the time to consider a municipal utility.

“At a time when our federal, state and other funding sources are in flux and at risk, now is not the time to spend $1.7 million.”

Mayor Christopher Taylor, who supports the study, says he hopes they’ll be able to vote on it at the next council meeting on March 3rd.

