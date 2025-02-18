© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor looks to keep bike lanes clear

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
Recycling bins on Division St. between Hoover and Hill in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Ann Arbor City Council is looking to make bike riding safer.

A resolution to be voted on at tonight’s meeting directs City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to develop a strategy to strengthen enforcement of laws that prohibit blocking bike lanes.

Parking vehicles or leaving trash and recycling carts in the lanes is prohibited, but enforcement only occurs when violations are reported.

City Council member Dharma Akmon says that’s not been effective.

“On Division between Hoover and Hill, it’s basically become a de facto parking lane. People park there all day long. I don’t think it’s because they don’t know. I think it’s because they know they’re not going to be penalized.”

The resolution asks for a comprehensive enforcement strategy, a public education plan and quarterly reports on its effectiveness.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
