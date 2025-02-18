Ann Arbor looks to keep bike lanes clear

The Ann Arbor City Council is looking to make bike riding safer.

A resolution to be voted on at tonight’s meeting directs City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to develop a strategy to strengthen enforcement of laws that prohibit blocking bike lanes.

Parking vehicles or leaving trash and recycling carts in the lanes is prohibited, but enforcement only occurs when violations are reported.

City Council member Dharma Akmon says that’s not been effective.

“On Division between Hoover and Hill, it’s basically become a de facto parking lane. People park there all day long. I don’t think it’s because they don’t know. I think it’s because they know they’re not going to be penalized.”

The resolution asks for a comprehensive enforcement strategy, a public education plan and quarterly reports on its effectiveness.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

