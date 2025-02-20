Ann Arbor Planning Commission supports end of Design Review Board

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is recommending the City Council disband the Design Review Committee.

Dissolving the Design Review Board (DRB) is a recommendation of the city’s planning department as it looks for ways to streamline the process for developers who want to build in Ann Arbor.

Requirements that certain projects must go before the DRB was eliminated by the city council last year.

Planning Commission member and City Councilperson Lisa Disch says there are too many barriers in place hindering growth in Ann Arbor.

“We are a city where it is very expensive to develop because we have a lot of regulations and a lot of requirements, many of them that don’t even produce the outcomes that we want.”

The review of design standards would become a function of the city’s planning staff. Final approval of disbanding the DRB is up to the City Council.

