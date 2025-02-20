© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Planning Commission supports end of Design Review Board

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:01 PM EST
Ann Arbor City Council Member Lisa Disch.
City of Ann Arbor
/
CTN
Ann Arbor City Council Member Lisa Disch.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is recommending the City Council disband the Design Review Committee.

Dissolving the Design Review Board (DRB) is a recommendation of the city’s planning department as it looks for ways to streamline the process for developers who want to build in Ann Arbor.

Requirements that certain projects must go before the DRB was eliminated by the city council last year.

Planning Commission member and City Councilperson Lisa Disch says there are too many barriers in place hindering growth in Ann Arbor.

“We are a city where it is very expensive to develop because we have a lot of regulations and a lot of requirements, many of them that don’t even produce the outcomes that we want.”

The review of design standards would become a function of the city’s planning staff. Final approval of disbanding the DRB is up to the City Council.

