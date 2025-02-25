© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor presents plan for new downtown library

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:58 AM EST
Ann Arbor District Library
Andrew Horne
/
Flickr
Ann Arbor District Library

The City of Ann Arbor and the District Library have agreed to a plan for the Library Lane Parcel, including the building of a new and expanded downtown library.

Under the plan, the city will sell the Library Lane Parcel air rights to AADL for $1. It will include new outdoor open space and a mixture of housing types above the library.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says he’s happy to see the library project moving forward.

“It’s a great example of two public institutions collaborating together to problem solve on behalf of the residents that we serve. It’s a great example of what success can look like when we all work together.”

The change will require several steps, including Ann Arbor voters being asked to amend the Charter provision. Dohoney says that vote would likely occur this August or November in a special election.

