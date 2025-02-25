Ann Arbor presents plan for new downtown library

The City of Ann Arbor and the District Library have agreed to a plan for the Library Lane Parcel, including the building of a new and expanded downtown library.

Under the plan, the city will sell the Library Lane Parcel air rights to AADL for $1. It will include new outdoor open space and a mixture of housing types above the library.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says he’s happy to see the library project moving forward.

“It’s a great example of two public institutions collaborating together to problem solve on behalf of the residents that we serve. It’s a great example of what success can look like when we all work together.”

The change will require several steps, including Ann Arbor voters being asked to amend the Charter provision. Dohoney says that vote would likely occur this August or November in a special election.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

