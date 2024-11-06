2024 Election Results: District Library Races in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR DISTRICT LIBRARY — Four incumbents ran unopposed for reelection to the Ann Arbor District Library Board. Onna Soloman, Lisa Campbell, Molly Kleinman and Scott Trudeau will all serve another four-year term.

YPSILANTI DISTRICT LIBRARY — A newcomer will join two incumbents on the Ypsilanti District Library Board. Chris Tebbens will fill the seat being vacated by Terrence Williams II who did not run for reelection. He’ll join sitting board members Jean Winborn and Brian Steimel for the next four years.

