Rylee BarnsdaleConcentrate Media reporter/co-host of On the Ground Ypsi
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
-
The City of Ypsilanti has a lot to celebrate in the new year. It is celebrating its 200th birthday with bicentennial activities planned throughout the year. The "On the Ground Ypsilanti" feature has been on hiatus since the untimely passing of Lisa Barry. Now, it returns with WEMU’s Cathy Shafran at the helm, once again bringing you the stories of and about the city and its residents. In the first edition of 2023, Cathy will be joined by Concentrate Media partner, Rylee Barnsdale, to discuss plans for getting the community involved in the activities. And, local historian Evan Milan will share some great Ypsi history!