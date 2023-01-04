The City of Ypsilanti has a lot to celebrate in the new year. It is celebrating its 200th birthday with bicentennial activities planned throughout the year. The "On the Ground Ypsilanti" feature has been on hiatus since the untimely passing of Lisa Barry. Now, it returns with WEMU’s Cathy Shafran at the helm, once again bringing you the stories of and about the city and its residents. In the first edition of 2023, Cathy will be joined by Concentrate Media partner, Rylee Barnsdale, to discuss plans for getting the community involved in the activities. And, local historian Evan Milan will share some great Ypsi history!

