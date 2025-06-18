OTGYpsi: 'Food Folks Fun' network aims to uplift community and neighboring businesses

Resources:

Rylee Barnsdale: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. Today, I am here with Darius Smith, the founder of the Food Folks Fun Podcast Network, to learn a little bit more about what his goals for this new business in Depot Town are and what it means to have a multimedia network resource like this right here in Ypsi. This is a very new and unique thing that we have right here in Depot town, right behind 734 Brewing Company. And there are already a lot of things in motion from Food Folks Fun. So, hi, Darius! Thanks so much for being here today and letting us know what's going on!

Darius Smith: Yes, thanks for having me! Thanks for giving me a blast from the past from when I went to Eastern!

Rylee Barnsdale: So, Food Folks Fun was originally inspired by your television show turned podcast "What's Up, Detroit?"

Darius Smith: Yes.

Rylee Barnsdale: And that aimed to showcase and uplift the individuals and organizations doing this really good and exciting work in Detroit at that time. What made you want to bring that same kind of energy here to Ypsi?

Darius Smith: Well, the interesting thing. So, I'm from the area. I was raised in Ypsilanti. We were right on the border, so I ended up going to Huron and the Ann Arbor Schools, but I'm from here. And the crazy thing is, initially, I wanted to do...well, I started Eye Ypsilanti. So, it was the same concept of What's Up Detroit, just geared towards good news in Ypsilanti. But at the time, I got pulled into Detroit with some amazing opportunities. And so, I adjusted it to What's Up Detroit? So, it's kind of great from full circle and to be able to bring that energy and that experience now to Ypsilanti.

Rylee Barnsdale: And the network, this isn't like a reskin of What's Up, Detroit?

Darius Smith: Right.

Rylee Barnsdale: This is an entire kind of rebranding to better fit--or to best fit--the needs here in Ypsi. Can you tell me a little bit about the aspects that have changed and what has maybe stuck around from that experience you mentioned?

Darius Smith: Yeah, absolutely! So, the What's Up Detroit brand is still alive.

Rylee Barnsdale: Right.

Rylee Barnsdale: And it is part of the Food Folks Fun Network. So, the biggest thing was that I didn't want to be isolated in Detroit. I love Detroit. I love Ypsilanti. I love Ann Arbor. I love all these places, and they could use a similar type of media outlet. So, that was one of the main driving factors to adjust the name, so that we can be everywhere and bring that same energy and light everywhere with obviously the concentration being in Ypsilanti because this is where our corporate office is. And then, another part of that, doing some research, we found that the things that people really care about for these type of publications are food: where to eat, healthy food, food, food food!

Rylee Barnsdale: There's a lot of it here in Depot Town especially.

Darius Smith: Oh my God! Every week, I'm going to take my lunch! I'm not gonna eat out! It never happens! So, the food aspect, folks, is the people of the community because that's everything. There's so many stories as you mentioned--great stories that just don't get the light of day. And part of that folks is businesses, too.

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Darius Smith: People in the community tend to own the businesses within the community, so kind of bridging that gap between the people and the businesses, and the last part is that one of the best part: the fun! But that covers your events, which were huge on events. I think the first year that we kicked off What's Up Detroit?, me and a good friend of mine, who is a amazing photographer, Gary Washington, we went to 460 events that year.

Rylee Barnsdale: Oh, wow!

Darius Smith: Yeah, that was before I was married, so I'm not going to attempt that again. But the food incorporates that, along with sporting events and things of that nature.

Rylee Barnsdale: You know, not only is this a podcasting network that we're talking about, there are currently five shows hosted on the network right now?

Darius Smith: Yes.

Rylee Barnsdale: And you have some even bigger goals as well. You and network manager, Kara Inmon, shared those with me about including print media as an option as well for folks that sign on with you. What made you want to pursue that as well?

Darius Smith: And so, during my venture to Detroit--my family's from Detroit, so I've always been out there as well, too. But one of the things that I was able to be involved with, Denise Ilitch and Dennis Archer Jr. owned a magazine that was called Ambassador Magazine. That was a lifestyle magazine. It was so cool. I was running the marketing and events for it. And I knew, at some point, I would be back in that print space. And I think that now, because it's not as many print magazines out, it's created a gap in the market. And even the newer generation there, they've never seen print magazines, you know?

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure!

Darius Smith: And so, everything for them is digital. A lot of stuff for us is digital, so it creates a demand for something physical.

Rylee Barnsdale: In addition to what the print aspect of Food Folks Fun can do, as well as everything that's going on in the podcast and the recording space, what are some other aspects to the Food Folks Fun business and brand that you hope to be an asset to your neighbors in Depot Town and the greater Ypsi area as well?

Darius Smith: Yes! Storytelling!

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Darius Smith: Being able to tell each individual's story, each business's story. And we've been meeting with businesses in the area, and I'm telling you the stories have just been amazing. We were just at Bomber Restaurant.

Rylee Barnsdale: Oh, and Bomber is full of them! Bomber is so historical!

Darius Smith: Yes, yes! And Joanne, I hope I'm saying it properly, her story--she's had it for 30 years. And actually to that point, we just got hired to do the Zingerman's oral history video.

Rylee Barnsdale: Oh, OK!

Darius Smith: Which is a honor! They've been in business 43 years. Amazing story! Amazing people! They really care about the people that work for them. So, even in that experience, I would love to share that with more businesses. When you go shop somewhere, you get a little context on who the people are, what the business is, and I think that can drive more demand of people want to shop local.

Rylee Barnsdale: Oh, absolutely! It makes perfect sense when you're hearing the background and getting to know the owners of a business, as well as the history of the business itself. I mean, it's part of the reason why I love Ypsi! It's there's so many wonderful historical aspects to this area that just make you want to get out there and explore.

Darius Smith: Yes!

Rylee Barnsdale: So, that's very exciting!

Darius Smith: Yes!

Rylee Barnsdale: And you mentioned how you've been connecting with a lot of these local businesses. What has the opposite kind of looked like? What has the reception of Food Folks Fund been on their end?

Darius Smith: You know, it's been, I would say, overwhelmingly welcoming, which is great! We thought that our hearts are in the right place, what we're trying to do is in the right place, but to be perceived properly is a whole another thing. But people have really loved what we're doing. And the businesses in Ypsilanti, they were like, "Yeah! You got to talk to this person, this person and this person. Let me send you their information!" And so, that's that going the extra mile that we've received from them, and our goal is to do the same for them. And my background being in marketing over the last 20-plus years, that's another goal when we meet with these businesses. We're not just trying to sell them in the magazine or anything like that. We're really trying to find out what they need. If they're concentrating on digital, maybe they can add print to it, or vice versa. Maybe they need some Google AdWords assistance. Maybe need a website. Maybe they need a commercial. We do all those things, so our goal is to make sure that we can really help these businesses thrive, especially in today's age.

Rylee Barnsdale: This is WEMU's On The Ground Ypsi. I'm talking with Darius Smith, the founder of the Food Folks Fun podcast network housed in Depot Town. So, Darius, getting back to maybe not the heart of Food Folks Fun, but a big old part of it is, which is the podcasting aspect to it. What does that support look like for the hosts of these shows or the folks that want to host a show as part of the network? How does Food Folks Fun contribute to their success in that way?

Darius Smith: Yeah. So, the beautiful thing about that is people literally....well, first off the studio that we have, I didn't even know that this studio existed prior to us getting it. Lil Wayne, who just dropped another album, and Young Jeezy both recorded in there.

Rylee Barnsdale: Oh, wow!

Rylee Barnsdale: So, that just speaks to the quality of the place. And then, the beautiful thing, a lot of people who want to do podcasts, they get frustrated because of all the editing and the marketing and of this and of that. So, we set up a way where you could literally come in, and we take care of it. So, we do the video, the audio, the editing, the uploading, marketing. And then, another benefit to that is that it's a community of podcasters. So, we're all helping each other. We're all supporting each other. We're all collaborating on posts and things of that nature. So, I think all those things are making it easier for people to really just be the talent and be everything they can for their podcast.

Rylee Barnsdale: You know, if there are any folks listening that are thinking, "Oh, I have this really great idea for a podcast, and it seems like my vision aligns with Darius and the team's," how would they get involved? How do they listen to what's there and see how they fit in?

Darius Smith: Yeah, absolutely! Well, if they want to contact us directly, they can go either to kara@foodfolksfun.com, and that's K-A-R-A, or they can email me Darius, D-A R-I-U-S@foodfolksfund.com as well. Check out our website. See what we're doing. All of our shows are on there. We have more shows that are being added. And so, yeah, I think that's the first step. And then, they could come and see the studio. And we will sit down with each person, because yeah, we have basic guidelines, but we really want to customize their experience.

Rylee Barnsdale: Darius, I want to thank you so much for being here today! You've really got some really fun and exciting things going on over at the network right now. And it's going to be very exciting seeing things grow. You are still very new, and it's very cool to see how things are building up so quickly for Food Folks Fun!

Mat Hopson / 89.1 WEMU Food Folks Fun Founder/CEO Darius Smith and Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale at the WEMU studio.

Darius Smith: Yes! Me personally, me and my wife, we're hoping to invest in more businesses in Ypsilanti that we'll have more details on soon!

Rylee Barnsdale: Oh, wonderful!

Darius Smith: Yeah!

Rylee Barnsdale: For more information on today's topic and links to the full article, visit our website at WEMU.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting at Eastern Michigan University!

