Ann Arbor to consider new downtown library and housing on Center of City parcel

The Ann Arbor City Council has voted to authorize the City Administrator to discuss with library officials a possible redevelopment for the Center of the City parcel.

It would move away from a voter-approved urban central park and instead build a new downtown library topped with housing. That idea has not gone over well with those who pushed for passage of the charter amendment in 2018.

Library Green Conservancy President Rita Mitchell told the council it needs to stick with their vision.

“That charter amendment referendum wasn’t just another public opinion poll that you can take or leave. As voters, we expect our public officials to respect democratically determined elections.”

But others say the Conservancy has had plenty of time to develop the spot, and it still remains a parking lot. Resident Adam Goodwin says it’s time to move on.

“But the library, on the other hand, does have a proven track record of developing exciting, vibrant and architecturally interesting community spaces.”

Council members say the resolution is only a start. They want to see how they can collaborate with the library for what could be a great project.

