Ann Arbor to consider new library plan for Center of the City parcel

The City of Ann Arbor may be considering changes to the Downtown Library and Library Lane Parking Lot.

In 2018, the parcel, also known as the Center of the City, was designated to be an urban central park. But since, there have only been a few events and insufficient public or private funding for anything permanent.

Now, Mayor Christopher Taylor says they are introducing a resolution at tonight’s City Council meeting to get moving forward.

“We have had exploratory conversations with the library about activating the site, and we are now, by this resolution, looking to give the administrator more direct instruction.”

The resolution authorizes City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to engage the library in the possibility of building a new downtown library and housing on the site.

If it is determined a development is viable, it would likely require a city charter amendment.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

