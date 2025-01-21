© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor to consider new library plan for Center of the City parcel

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:45 AM EST
The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library
Ann Arbor District Library
The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library

The City of Ann Arbor may be considering changes to the Downtown Library and Library Lane Parking Lot.

In 2018, the parcel, also known as the Center of the City, was designated to be an urban central park. But since, there have only been a few events and insufficient public or private funding for anything permanent.

Now, Mayor Christopher Taylor says they are introducing a resolution at tonight’s City Council meeting to get moving forward.

“We have had exploratory conversations with the library about activating the site, and we are now, by this resolution, looking to give the administrator more direct instruction.”

The resolution authorizes City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. to engage the library in the possibility of building a new downtown library and housing on the site.

If it is determined a development is viable, it would likely require a city charter amendment.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councilann arbor district libraryLibrary LotChristopher TaylorMilton Dohoney Jr.developmentparkinghousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content