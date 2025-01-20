© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Washtenaw County OCED to distribute mini grants to groups who serve the community

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 20, 2025 at 5:53 AM EST
Washtenaw County
Jason Morgan
/
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners
Washtenaw County Administration Building

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will be awarding grants of $40,000 each to eight local community organizations.

The grants are part of the new Human Services Partnership. It’s a collaboration between the county and the City of Ann Arbor to address the root causes of racism, poverty and trauma.

Washtenaw County Human Services Division Administrator Pamela Smith says the aim of the program is to provide organizations funding for innovative strategies.

“It’s an effort to just kind of give nonprofits a boost to provide some program revenue, so they can try maybe a new thing, to bolster a current program or expand a service that needs addressing.”

The OCED is hosting a mandatory Zoom meeting for organizations seeking the grant money. It will be held Thursday at 1 PM. Registration is available here.

