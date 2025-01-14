Seniors gather to discuss Washtenaw County's older persons millage

About 100 seniors and their advocates attended a forum on Monday to talk about what they would like to see done with the funds being raised through the new Senior Services Millage.

It was standing room only at the Ypsilanti Township Community Center as County Commissioner Annie Somerville and Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo listened as people asked about the millage and made suggestions about how the funding should be used.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville (left) and Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo address the public during a senior services town hall meeting on January 13, 2025.

Leah Mills Chapman lives in Ypsilanti Township. She says she’d like to see more than just an expansion of current services.

“What I’m looking for is to make certain that seniors who are not Medicaid eligible are able to also reap some of the benefits, right, because if the funding is going to come out of their pockets, they should be getting something as well.”

The Washtenaw County Older Persons Services Millage is expected to generate over $11 million in the first year. The .05 mills property tax will run for eight years before any renewal.

