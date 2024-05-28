Washtenaw County OCED creating list of more diverse contractors for affordable housing projects

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development wants to help women and minority-owned general contractors get more business.

Over the next several years, the OCED will be participating in many affordable housing rehabilitation projects in Washtenaw County. The office is looking to expand its list of approved contractors and to help more locally owned firms.

OCED Director Aaron Kraft says they want to give as many as possible the opportunity.

“We will entertain applications from all contractors, but there’s interest from the Office of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD at the federal level, for local agencies to recruit businesses that might otherwise be overlooked.”

Any contractors interested in applying to be on the OCED list must attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting in-person on June 4th. Registration is required by May 31st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org