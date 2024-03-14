Washtenaw County to host second annual small business fair

The event aims to connect aspiring and current business owners with training programs, funding resources and procurement information.

Cheranissa Williams is the economic opportunity manager for Washtenaw County. She says the event is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to network and create direct partnerships with service providers.

“The thing that I know is there’s a lot of people that want to start a business that do business-related activities and have businesses, but haven't been connected to the service providers that can help them grow, that can support, that can expand their business.”



Vendors include Ann Arbor SPARK, Pure Michigan Business Connect, and others. The fair will be held at the Learning Resource Center, Friday, March 15th from 10 AM to 4 PM. It is free to attend, but registration is required.

