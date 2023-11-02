Toni Kayumi named Washtenaw County's new director of Community and Economic Development

A new director of Community and Economic Development was approved at last night's Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.

For the past eight years, Toni Kayumi was the president and CEO of Ann Arbor’s YMCA. Now, she will work throughout the county in her new role, focusing on social programs in Washtenaw County.

“Programs and services for the community that help improve quality of life and help have the opportunity for equity and the opportunity for economic and community development.”

Efforts to expand senior programs, affordable housing, and better infrastructure are among the areas Kayumi says she plans to work on. She says she’s eager to listen to community members and collaborative partners working with her on sustaining and new social programs.

