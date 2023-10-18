Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners present quadrennial budget recommendations

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will present the county’s quadrennial budget at this evening's meeting.

The budget includes financial plans for the next four years until 2027 but will need to be re-approved by the commissioners each year. The recommended budget plan allocates over $146 million each year to county services, such as public works, emergency services, and the health department.

Public comments on the budget can be made at the November 1st Board of Commissioners meeting both in-person and via Zoom.

