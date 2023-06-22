Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners push for statewide ban on flavored tobacco products

Washtenaw County officials want the state to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products in Michigan.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution this week urging the Michigan Legislature to take action.

County Commissioner Katie Scott says flavored products are especially popular among youths.

“We’re trying to do this as a preventable measure to urge the state Legislature to make a ban on these products, so we can have a healthier Michigan going forward into the future.”



The resolution also asks for the repeal of preemption laws that keep municipalities from being able regulate tobacco control locally.

