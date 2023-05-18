Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners set priorities through 2024

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners held a priority setting working session. As the name suggests, the meeting gave commissioners a chance to set the board’s priorities for the rest of the term.

The extended working session took place yesterday before the board’s regular meeting. Earlier this year, all of the commissioners took a survey and were asked about their priorities to help people in the county.

Justin Hodge, the chair of the Board of Commissioners, says the special session took the results of that survey and created a wide-ranging to-do list.

“Housing and homelessness, addressing that crisis that is so prevalent in our community right now, that I know that many of our providers are looking at. Addressing our human services and expanding and strengthening our safety net. Making sure that we get the east side recreation community center to the finish line. And addressing food insecurity in our county.”

These priorities are intended to cover the remainder of the board’s term which runs through the end of 2024.

