Board of Commissioners using millions to "holistically" address housing crisis in Washtenaw County

The housing and homelessness crisis in Washtenaw County received some financial help at last night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Last night, the board voted to allocate $2.8 million from the county’s general fund to a variety of organizations to help families in need. Avalon Housing and Ozone House are getting a half million dollars each. Food Gatherers , Jewish Family Services and the Washtenaw Health Plan are getting $400,000 each. And Faith in Action and the Manchester Community Resource Center will each receive $300,000.

Justin Hodge is the chair of the Board of Commissioners.

“These funds are really being put in place to support families for a variety of needs. So, we’re looking holistically not just at addressing the housing and homelessness crisis, only from a housing perspective, but we’re also thinking about the other needs that people have in our community.”

Hodge says he has seen results from the county’s efforts to help families experiencing homelessness. He says the number of families utilizing the Emergency Family Hotel Program has gone from around 90 to less than 50 in the last four weeks.

