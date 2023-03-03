Council seeking members to explore reparations in Washtenaw County

The newly-formed Washtenaw County Advisory Council on Reparations is looking for members.

The county’s press release says the council’s goal is to “outline the specific ways that County policies and practices have historically and continually harmed the lives of Black people." Council members will research that and put forth recommendations for specific action plans. The Washtenaw Reparations Plan will then be submitted to the Board of Commissioners. Justin Hodge is the board's chair.

“So the advisory council is going to be made up of a fairly large group of people representing different industries and sectors and to provide their expertise as they research and provide recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on what reparations could and should look like for Washtenaw County.”

Council members will serve 23-month terms. It will be made up of representatives from 13 different fields, including public policy, education, real estate, the justice system and others.

Click here for more information about the council

Click here to apply to serve on the council

