Reparations to be explored in Washtenaw County following Board of Commissioners vote

A reparations council is set to be created in Washtenaw County. The resolution passed unanimously at last night’s Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The NAACP sees reparations as a way for the U.S. government to atone for the actions taken against African-Americans. The Washtenaw County Advisory Council on Reparations would be charged with finding the best way to do that.

The council will feature as many as 13 experts from a variety of fields, including public policy, education, real estate, the justice system, and others.

Caroline Sanders is the vice chair of the Board of Commissioners. She says she believes reparations are necessary, but what they would look like is an open question.

“It could look like assistance with home buying. It could look like training and job opportunities that may not currently exist.”

Washtenaw County joins many other communities around the country exploring reparations. Last year, the city of Evanston, Illinois became the first U.S. city to implement reparations. They are providing housing and economic development programs for Black residents.

