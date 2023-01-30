Washtenaw County officials seek public input on potential service center near Chelsea

Washtenaw County officials want to put a service center on the west side of the county near Chelsea. They are seeking the public’s help to determine what that might look like.

If someone needs to access county government resources and services on the west side, they often have to venture into Ann Arbor or even Ypsilanti.

Building a service center could make things more convenient for residents. That’s what Jason Maciejewski says. He’s a commissioner with the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, representing the First District. He envisions a facility that can address a variety of needs.

“Some of the administrative office functions, potentially the treasurer, the clerk, to things like, maybe a connection point for mental health. Maybe a connection point around soil conservation and education and those types of services, which people don’t know a lot about.”

The county will seek public input about a potential service center at an informational session on Tuesday. It will be held at the City Hall Building in Chelsea at 6 p.m.

