Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners elects new leadership

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted on a new chair and vice-chair at last night’s meeting.

Justin Hodge kicked off his second term as a fifth district commissioner by being unanimously voted the new chair of the Board of Commissioners. He takes over for Sue Shink who was elected to the state Senate.

Hodge, who works full-time as a professor of social work at the University of Michigan, represents Ypsilanti and Augusta Townships.

During the meeting, he pledged to work with local governments and community partners to improve lives.

“We can combat the housing crisis, we can combat food insecurity, we can disrupt community violence, we can ensure the delivery of critical human services, we can improve health outcomes and we can improve the economic outlook for our residents.”

Caroline Sanders, who represents the fourth district, was voted vice-chair. Crystal Lyte, Yousef Rabhi, and Annie Somerville were also sworn in to be a part of the 11-person, all-Democrat board.

