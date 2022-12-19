Annie Somerville takes housing mission from Ypsilanti City Council to Board of Commissioners

On Tuesday, Annie Somerville will take part in her last Ypsilanti City Council Meeting. Housing is at the core of her priorities as she joins the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners next month.

Somerville will resign from her Third Ward seat before the end of the year. Then, city council will need to find someone to serve the remaining two years of her term. She is proud of what the city council has accomplished during her time. In recent months, Somerville helped push two significant housing developments over the finish line. She says improving housing access impacts so many other aspects of a city and its people.

“In the next 10 years, people are going to see what Ypsilanti can do when we actually just believe in ourselves. Even when people say you can’t do it. Because I think there are a lot of people who want to see Ypsilanti City fail and we’re not going to.”

City Council have received applications to replace Somerville. Interviews will be conducted at Tuesday's meeting. The replacement will be sworn in on January 20th.

