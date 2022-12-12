© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Mattie Dorsey's legacy lives on in new Ypsilanti housing development

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST
PXL_20221209_153549836.jpg
Renovare Development
/
The groundbreaking ceremony for Dorsey Estates on North Park Street in Ypsilanti. From left to right: Renovare managing partner Jill Ferrari, John E. Lawrence, James Lawrence, Linda (Lawrence) Lee, Carol Lawrence, Renovare managing partner Shannon Morgan

This summer, the first units of a housing development near Ypsilanti’s Depot Town will open. With the name “Dorsey Estates”, it will honor a beloved champion of housing access in the city.

Back in 1975, Mattie Dorsey became the first Black woman to be elected to Ypsilanti’s city council. She fought against urban renewal and aimed to make quality housing more attainable for her residents.

When the 46-unit development had its groundbreaking ceremony, musician John E. Lawrence, Dorsey’s nephew, joined other family members in celebrating her legacy. He says his aunt was a trailblazer who stood alone and fought when no one else was fighting.

“She would ask us to pass out flyers fighting urban renewal. We didn’t know what it was about. We just did it because we’re told … we’re little. You do as you’re told, you know? I didn’t realize what a big impact she was making on the community.”

Dorsey Estates, located at 220 North Park Street, will be finished in 2024.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
