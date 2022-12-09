Michigan Medicine buys Sparrow Hospital and expands Ypsilanti Health Care

In addition to the purchase of Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital, U-M Board of Regents yesterday also approved some $35 million to relocate and expand services at U-M’s Ypsilanti Health Care facility.

The plan is to move from the current Ypsilanti Health Care facility on Arnet Street to a much more expansive 50,000-square foot building on Michigan Avenue. It’s a building that once housed the Eastern Michigan University College of Business.

When that renovation is complete, says U-M Health President, Dr. David Miller, it will provide care closer to the community and closer to transportation lines. It will expand services beyond adult and pediatric care to include most basic medical specialties and laboratory facilities.

"That will allow us to provide more services than we have in the past, again with the goal of improving health outcomes, reducing disparities, considering how we can address social and other determinants of health."

The goal is to move into the building by early 2024.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

