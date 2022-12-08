Michigan Medicine works to fill critical staffing shortages

Michigan Medicine is continuing its efforts to address critical staffing issues across the organization.

The University of Michigan health system is hosting a series of monthly hiring events to try to fill numerous positions across a variety of fields and categories, including one taking place this week.

Rian Brooks is Michigan Medicine’s Manager of Talent Acquisition and Work Force Development.

“Like all health care institutions, since the pandemic, we have been having challenges with staffing some of these entry level or technician level positions.”

Brooks says the next event will focus specifically on Michigan Medicine’s custodial and food service departments, but they also still need people for various medical and technical departments as well.

This week’s hiring event will take place today at the Michigan Works on Harriet Street in Ypsilanti from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

