Ypsilanti housing development to create more homeownership opportunities

The city of Ypsilanti broke ground on a 46-unit housing development on North Park Street in Depot Town today.

The goal of the project is to bring more affordable homeownership opportunities to the city. Ypsilanti Mayor-Elect Nicole Brown says this project can be a model for other communities.

“Having affordable housing and ownership for families in this community at different income levels is so important. It’s a step in the right direction. It’s an example of what I think other communities can look at and hopefully lean into and work toward.”

Half of the units will be set aside for people making between 40 and 80 percent of the average median income. The other 23 units will be sold for $210,000. It will be built by Renovare Development, which recently moved it’s offices to Ypsilanti. The first units will be available by next summer. It was also announced that the development would be named Dorsey Estates, in honor of Mattie Dorsey. She was Ypsilanti’s first black city council member and a fierce housing advocate.

