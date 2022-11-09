© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Nicole Brown becomes first Black woman elected mayor of Ypsilanti

Published November 9, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST
nicole brown mayor win.png
Nicole Brown
/
Nicole Brown

The City of Ypsilanti has elected a black woman Mayor for the first time in city history. Nicole Brown received 76% of the vote in defeating non-partisan challenger Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King.

Brown is a social worker by trade but is not new to city politics. She has represented Ypsilanti’s 1st Ward on city council for two terms and is currently the Mayor Pro-Tem.

The Democrat will soon replace sitting mayor Lois Allen-Richardson. Allen Richardson made history of her own when she was the first Black woman to be appointed to the mayoral role back in 2020.

Brown says the historic nature of the election win is not lost on her.

“We’ve come a long way. Like, I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams, and so, whether elected or appointed, the fact that we have both have had this ability to now say that we were the first, I mean, that’s amazing. It really doesn’t matter how we got there.”

Brown will serve a four-year term as mayor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 YpsilantiCity of Ypsilanti2022 electionsnovember ballotNicole BrownAmber FellowsMark Alan KingLois Richardson
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content