© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

2022 Election Results: Ypsilanti Mayor and City Council Races

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST
2022-live-results.png

Ypsilanti voters have selected Nicole Brown to serve as the city’s next Mayor. The Brown currently serves as a 1st Ward city councilmember. She took 76-percent of the vote in a three-way Race. She defeated Non-partisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King. Brown will take over for outgoing Mayor Lois Richardson, whom she defeated in the August primary. Brown will serve a four-year term.

There were two city council races in Ypsilanti’s 1st Ward. The incumbent running for a full- four-year term had to wage a write-in campaign and lost to Michelle (Me’ Chelle) King. King garnered nearly 93-percent of the vote in defeating Brian Jones-Chance. He was appointed to the 1st Ward seat in 2020 by Mayor Lois Richardson. Jones-Chance failed to turn in ballot petitions by the deadline so had to appear as a write-in.

The 1st Ward seat being vacated by Nicole Brown will be filled by Roland Tooson. He was unopposed for the partial term that will end in November of 2024.

Jennifer Symanns was unopposed for the 2nd Ward council seat on Tuesday.

And Democrat Desirae Simmons won nearly 76-percent voter support in defeating Independent Ashanti Allona Harris for a four-year term representing the 3rd Ward.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 2022 electionsnovember ballotYpsilanti Mayoral RaceYpsilanti City CouncilYpsilantiNicole BrownAmber FellowsMark Alan King
David Fair
Contact David: dfair@emich.edu
See stories by David Fair