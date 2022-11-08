2022 Election Results: Ypsilanti Mayor and City Council Races

Ypsilanti voters have selected Nicole Brown to serve as the city’s next Mayor. The Brown currently serves as a 1st Ward city councilmember. She took 76-percent of the vote in a three-way Race. She defeated Non-partisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King. Brown will take over for outgoing Mayor Lois Richardson, whom she defeated in the August primary. Brown will serve a four-year term.

There were two city council races in Ypsilanti’s 1st Ward. The incumbent running for a full- four-year term had to wage a write-in campaign and lost to Michelle (Me’ Chelle) King. King garnered nearly 93-percent of the vote in defeating Brian Jones-Chance. He was appointed to the 1st Ward seat in 2020 by Mayor Lois Richardson. Jones-Chance failed to turn in ballot petitions by the deadline so had to appear as a write-in.

The 1st Ward seat being vacated by Nicole Brown will be filled by Roland Tooson. He was unopposed for the partial term that will end in November of 2024.

Jennifer Symanns was unopposed for the 2nd Ward council seat on Tuesday.

And Democrat Desirae Simmons won nearly 76-percent voter support in defeating Independent Ashanti Allona Harris for a four-year term representing the 3rd Ward.

