Primary Elections 2022: 6th district Democratic primary race for Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners

For District 6 in the Washtenaw County Commission race, there is a Democratic primary tomorrow that pits a three-term incumbent against a first-term Ypsilanti City Councilwoman.

31-year-old Annie Somerville describes herself as having grown up in severe poverty, sometimes living without running water and electricity. As she pulled herself up and got an education and began working in women's rights and political campaigns in Ypsilanti, she found herself working to help people through issues she had overcome.

She is passionate about helping improve the lives of people in District Six who are struggling with issues of physical health, mental health, substance abuse, and housing.

Annie Somerville / voteanniesomerville.com Annie Somerville

"The only way to make sure that people can thrive is to properly invest in housing. By doing that, we're also investing in eliminating health disparities."

Incumbent Ricky Jefferson is a 63-year-old Ypsilanti native with five daughters and 20 grandchildren. He's a GM Willow Run retiree and an associate minister who first won election in the Sixth District seat in 2016.

Jefferson says he's counseled many going through court cases, domestic violence, and drug abuse. And he says he wants to continue working for residents in the area of human, women, and civil rights, among other things that helped create security for area families.

Washtenaw County / washtenaw.org Ricky Jefferson

"Receive consistent type of help when it comes to food insecurity, housing, shelter, having clean water in their environment."

After squaring off in tomorrow's primary, the winner will face the Republican candidate, Todd Van Schulz, in November.

