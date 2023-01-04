Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to swear in three members tonight

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will elect a new chair and vice-chair tonight. At the first meeting of 2023, they will also swear in two new commissioners and welcome another one back to the board.

Two of the three new faces on the board are familiar to those who follow local politics. Annie Sommerville will represent the sixth district after serving on the Ypsilanti City Council. Yousef Robbi was a 53rd district State Representative before being term-limited out. He previously served on the county board from 2010 to 2016. The third commissioner being sworn in is Crystal Lyte, who was elected to public office for the first time. Lyte says she will lean on her previous experience in workforce development at Michigan Works to represent the 2nd district.

“I was able to help a lot of individuals, but I was limited on how I could do that. So becoming county commissioner, it would allow me to expand the way that I could help people.”

Lyte currently works at Eastern Michigan University where she aims to reduce recidivism by helping previously incarcerated people earn college degrees.

