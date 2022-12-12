Pay raise for Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted down

The effort to give a pay raise to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners failed.

At last week’s meeting, the commissioners voted 6-to-3 against boosting their part-time salaries by a little more than $7,000. An amendment was made to space out the increases over a two-year period. The raise was based on a salary study that showed that pay for county employees, including elected officials, lagged behind similar-sized counties.

Commissioner Katie Scott voted against the proposal. The District 9 rep said she wanted to see full-time employees in the county prioritized.

“So I wanted to see the people who are doing the full-time jobs at the county, brought up to the full extent of the salary proposals made in the compensation study before we were.”

Now, due to state law, any approved salary increases for the board can’t take effect until 2025.

