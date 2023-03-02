Marijuana taxes offer big payoffs to some Washtenaw County municipalities

The marijuana business appears to be paying off, financially, for several Washtenaw County municipalities.

The Michigan Treasury just released a list of 160 municipalities expected to receive some $60 million in tax revenue from retail marijuana sales during the 2022 fiscal year. Washtenaw County appeared to top the list with more than $2 million in tax revenue and some 40 marijuana licenses approved.

Officials in Washtenaw County say they have not decided how the funds will be programmed. But chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, Justin Hodge, says they already started planning for the income in a resolution created last year.

"Because of the resolution that we passed, we are committing the revenue from recreational sales to racial inequity initiatives."

Other big marijuana tax earners in the county are the city of Ann Arbor at some $1.4 million and the city of Ypsilanti with more than a half million dollars.

