Drug court coming to Washtenaw County to help reduce recidivism, substance abuse

A drug court is coming to a Washtenaw County courthouse in the near future. Last night, the county’s Board of Commissioners voted to approve a grant to create it.

The grant would provide a little more than $357,000 for one year to establish a drug court for the 14-A District Court. This would be supervised by Judge Anna Frushour. The specialty court would focus more on treatment and rehabilitation for non-violent offenders who are suffering from substance abuse.

Justin Hodge is the chair of the Board of Commissioners.

“Drug courts typically are used as a way to reduce burden and the cost of constantly processing low level, non-violent crime as a tool to be able to help people get the care that they need.”

Hodge says drug courts in other cities have shown evidence that they reduce recidivism and substance abuse.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org