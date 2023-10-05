Washtenaw County's proposed quad budget to address climate change, housing

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners began the process of evaluating the upcoming Quadrennial Budget. It was presented at last night’s meeting.

The nearly $500 million quad budget is a four-year plan for the county. It includes projections based on anticipated revenues and expenses.

There are a number of large projects included, like $623,000 to install charging stations at multiple locations around the county and the hiring of a resiliency officer to focus on the county’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. $404,000 will be spent each year to address homelessness and housing, including an additional $1.1 million in non-structural dollars for 2024 alone.

Crystal Campbell is a spokesperson with the county.

“We know that we are in the middle of a housing and homelessness crisis right now. We know that it is a huge priority with the Board of Commissioners to address it. We hear from the community very regularly about our housing and homelessness strategy.”



After any amendments are added, the commissioners are expected to vote on the budget in November.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org