Washtenaw County makes progress on broadband for rural communities

Broadband internet service is making its way to more of Washtenaw County’s rural communities.

Officials with the Washtenaw County Broadband Project say they are making progress in a half-dozen communities, including Bridgewater, Dexter, and Manchester Townships.

County Commissioner Shannon Beeman says it’s hard to articulate just how big of a positive impact this has on residents.

“It’s everything from being able to access telemedicine, for children being able to access schoolwork, to seniors being able to connect with family members.”

Beeman says the biggest challenge now is raising awareness for the project and getting residents to sign up.

