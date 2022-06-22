Expanding connectivity in Washtenaw County

The county’s Broadband Task Force has successfully helped its first household gain high-speed internet access. The home is in Lima Township, a rural part of the county that previously lacked meaningful options for internet connectivity.

Commissioner Justin Hodge of the County’s Fifth District says this program makes Washtenaw one of the first communities in the state to address this "connectivity divide."

"We know particularly before the pandemic and during the pandemic how important it is for families to have high speed internet. It’s a job issue, a school issue, and it’s a healthcare issue. So, I’m glad we’re on the cutting edge of making this happen.”

Hodge says the taskforce will help an estimated 3,000 households across the county gain access to broadband internet over the next few years.

