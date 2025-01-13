© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

New Ann Arbor flag now available to the public

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:14 AM EST
Artist Dennis Scherdt (left) and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor reveal Ann Arbor's new city flag at the September 3, 2024 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
City of Ann Arbor
/
CTN
If you want to fly the new Ann Arbor city flag, it’s now available for purchase.

The city flag was redesigned as part of Ann Arbor’s bicentennial celebration. The design features a burr oak with a blue and green background.

A large flag costs $65 and the smaller parade flag $10. While that may sound a bit steep for the small flag, City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry says it was necessary.

“The flags were purchased by public services after the flag design was approved and provided to the clerk’s office, and I did base the fees on the cost that was already accrued to procure the flags.”

Stickers with the new flag will be available for free. Beaudry says if more flags need to be ordered, they will try to find a vendor with a lower price.

The flags are available through the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office.

