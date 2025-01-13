New Ann Arbor flag now available to the public

If you want to fly the new Ann Arbor city flag, it’s now available for purchase.

The city flag was redesigned as part of Ann Arbor’s bicentennial celebration. The design features a burr oak with a blue and green background.

A large flag costs $65 and the smaller parade flag $10. While that may sound a bit steep for the small flag, City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry says it was necessary.

“The flags were purchased by public services after the flag design was approved and provided to the clerk’s office, and I did base the fees on the cost that was already accrued to procure the flags.”

Stickers with the new flag will be available for free. Beaudry says if more flags need to be ordered, they will try to find a vendor with a lower price.

The flags are available through the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office.

