Ann Arbor Housing Commission readies for possible HUD cuts

As Ann Arbor starts work on its 2026-27 fiscal year budget, the uncertainty around future federal funding looms large.

Just under 60% of the operating budget of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Executive Director Angela Hall says while there was actually an increase in this year’s continuing resolution for tenant rental assistance, what happens next is anyone’s guess.

“Do I know whether that will happen in the next fiscal year? I do not. So, we’re being very conservative in pulling people off our waitlist and leasing new people up because, if our budget gets cut, the last person who leased up is the first person to lose their voucher.”

Hall says they have been informed that about half of the HUD staff in Detroit is going to be eliminated, and there is a good chance that office will be closed, and all operations will be moved to Chicago.

