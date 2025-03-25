© 2025 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor to seek utility hikes

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 25, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Hall.
1 of 3  — IMG_20250324_184338658_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. addresses City Council.
2 of 3  — IMG_20250324_190333839.jpg
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. addresses City Council.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan addresses City Council.
3 of 3  — IMG_20250324_190712346.jpg
Ann Arbor Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan addresses City Council.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Ann Arbor City Council held a workshop Monday night to get an early look at the Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget.

The actual budget presentation will take place at the April 21st Council meeting by City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr.

Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan says an increase in revenue from property taxes will mean an additional $5 million. But she also says they’ll ask for increases to the water, sewer and stormwater fees.

“We will be requesting a 6% increase in water rate revenue and a 3% in both the sewer and stormwater rate. Details surrounding those required adjustments will be presented as those rates are brought forward for consideration.”

Questions over what might happen regarding federal funding looms over the requests. Dohoney says it’s an unusual environment, and they may have to make some adjustments as the year progresses.

