City of Ann Arbor to seek utility hikes

The Ann Arbor City Council held a workshop Monday night to get an early look at the Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget.

The actual budget presentation will take place at the April 21st Council meeting by City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr.

Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan says an increase in revenue from property taxes will mean an additional $5 million. But she also says they’ll ask for increases to the water, sewer and stormwater fees.

“We will be requesting a 6% increase in water rate revenue and a 3% in both the sewer and stormwater rate. Details surrounding those required adjustments will be presented as those rates are brought forward for consideration.”

Questions over what might happen regarding federal funding looms over the requests. Dohoney says it’s an unusual environment, and they may have to make some adjustments as the year progresses.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

