Ann Arbor moving forward on streamlining development proposals

A series of proposed ordinance amendments to streamline the development process in Ann Arbor are on their way to the City Council.

The latest changes deal with public input on developments. It preserves the ability of people to present their thoughts but eliminates public hearings when not required.

Planning Commissioner and City Council member Lisa Disch says they want to hear from residents but also want them to understand when a developer project has the proper zoning, there is little that can be done to stop it.

“There isn’t discretion, and there isn’t a judgement. That would be corrupt. If we were going to take by-right projects and say ‘I don’t like this developer, but I do like that developer,’ that would be inappropriate.”

The changes have been approved by the Planning Commission and sent to the City Council. It’s all part of the reforms that had been recommended through the city’s New Approach to Economic Development report released in December of 2023.

