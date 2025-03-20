© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor moving forward on streamlining development proposals

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 20, 2025 at 7:29 AM EDT
City of Ann Arbor Planning Manager Brett Lenart addresses City Council regarding changes to the city's development processes.
City of Ann Arbor
/
Zoom
City of Ann Arbor Planning Manager Brett Lenart addresses City Council regarding changes to the city's development processes.

A series of proposed ordinance amendments to streamline the development process in Ann Arbor are on their way to the City Council.

The latest changes deal with public input on developments. It preserves the ability of people to present their thoughts but eliminates public hearings when not required.

Planning Commissioner and City Council member Lisa Disch says they want to hear from residents but also want them to understand when a developer project has the proper zoning, there is little that can be done to stop it.

“There isn’t discretion, and there isn’t a judgement. That would be corrupt. If we were going to take by-right projects and say ‘I don’t like this developer, but I do like that developer,’ that would be inappropriate.”

The changes have been approved by the Planning Commission and sent to the City Council. It’s all part of the reforms that had been recommended through the city’s New Approach to Economic Development report released in December of 2023.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Planning Commissionlisa dischBrett LenartOrdinancedevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content