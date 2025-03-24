© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

City of Ann Arbor to discuss merger of its energy and environmental commissions

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 24, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU

As the City of Ann Arbor looks to streamline government, it's considering combining the Energy and Environmental Commissions to create a Sustainability Commission.

The concept is still in the discussion stages.

5th Ward Council member Jenn Cornell says the city, its structure and its staff have changed since the commissions were formed particularly with the creation of the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. She says the merged commission would focus on plans coming through OSI.

"Versus kind of OSI doing its thing, Energy its thing, Environmental doing its thing, bringing everybody together to work in concert because it just makes more sense, right? We're going to be able to move much faster, in my opinion."

Environmental Services Manager Erin Donnelly says the Sustainability Commission would be divided into workgroups. Those groups would drill down into the technical issues and bring items back to the full commission for broader discussions.

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
