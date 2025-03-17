Ann Arbor’s FreeTree Giveaway registration open to all Washtenaw County residents

The City of Ann Arbor has opened registration for Washtenaw County residents to receive free tree seedlings for their home landscaping.

Ann Arbor officials are continuing to exceed their goal of adding 10,000 new trees all across Washtenaw as part of its 2030 carbon neutrality plan.

Sean Reynolds is the senior analyst for the City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations, or the OSI. He says there were efforts from the Forestry Department and Public Works to plant trees on public property, but the OSI wanted to expand their efforts by including private property.

“One of those strategies is to build a resilience of our people and our place. And included in that is making sure we have a resilient and healthy tree canopy here in Ann Arbor.”

Those registered to receive their one to four seedlings can pick them up at Allen Elementary on Towner Boulevard, Saturday, April 19th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

