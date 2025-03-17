Sustainable Energy Utility ordinance on Ann Arbor City Council's Monday agenda

The next step toward Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Energy Utility becoming a reality happens at tonight’s City Council meeting.

The ordinance will be introduced tonight to establish the municipal SEU along with the creation of a department to oversee its operations. Voters approved the utility in November.

Ann Arbor’s Sustainability and Innovations Director, Missy Stults says the ordinance starts to fill in the details.

“It talks about the structure, how the SEU is formed, what authorities it has. It’s not the day-to-day operations. Those are regulations. Those are different. But this kind of filing the box of the SEU broadly.”

The SEU is an opt-in supplemental utility that is not designed to replace DTE. It will use 100% renewable energy from solar and battery sources that can be individual, or community-based.

Tonight is the first reading of the ordinance. A final vote is expected in April.

