Ann Arbor curbside compost pickup returns April 7

With spring officially here, Ann Arbor homeowners are beginning to spruce up their yards. But city officials are asking you to hold off on leaving the compost at the curb.

The city will resume curbside compost pickup on Monday, April 7th, but there are reports of people already placing their paper yard bags next to the street.

City spokesman Robert Kellar says with the unpredictable weather this time of year, that can present a problem if the bags get wet due to rain or snow. He says it’s better to keep them in the garage or under a cover until pickup begins next month.

“This is our yearly seasonal compost program, which services three primary things. One is the compost carts, which residents have or can get, and then bundle brush and tree limbs and then, of course, paper yard bags.”

Keller also wants to remind residents not to use plastic trash bags to collect compost. He says they won’t be picked up and will remain on the curb.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

