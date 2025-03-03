Project Grow Ann Arbor shares gardening tips as spring approaches

Spring is approaching in Washtenaw County, and with food prices rising, now is the best time to prepare your food garden.

As Michigan experiences varying temperatures, now is an ideal moment to begin preparing your outdoor garden by starting seeds indoors, transforming them into seedlings by the time the last frost arrives.

Joseph Schutte is the president of Project Grow Ann Arbor. He says aspiring gardeners have local options to reduce the financial barriers associated with gardening.

“Residents from Ann Arbor can get their compost at the Compost Center. One yard for free they’re allowed, but you have to load it yourself. Leaves are free. Leaves are for mulch. You don’t have to buy mulch.”

Schutte says the secret between a decent harvest and a bountiful one is knowing what’s in your soil. He says sending a sample of soil to be tested, like at Michigan State University, is a great way to understand what you need to do to balance ground nutrients for greater, healthier harvests.

