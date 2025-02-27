Washtenaw County looking for more rain gardens

As spring approaches, the Washtenaw County Water Resources Office would like residents to consider installing a rain garden.

The program goal is to make vegetative infiltration the norm for landscaping practices in Washtenaw County.

Rain Garden Coordinator Susan Bryan says there are many benefits to building one including cleaner water and air. She says it’s all about improving the county’s green infrastructure.

“What green infrastructure does is it slows down stormwater, soaks it into the ground and cools it down. And this could be small pieces, or it could be large, like in Mary Beth Doyle Park, where we’re capturing a lot of water and really helping with flooding downstream.”

Over 2,100 rain gardens have been built in Washtenaw County in recent years. Bryan says help with planning and other advice is free though the Water Resources Office.

